Free dental care event Friday for those in need

POOLER, GA (WTOC) - If you’re in need of dental care but money’s a little tight, Howard Family Dental wants to help.
Howard Family Dental’s 10th annual Free Dental Day is this Friday. The first 200 people in line will get one free service of their choosing – a cleaning, filling or extraction.
They will also be offering free flu shots and blood pressure checks from Walgreens.
New this year, staff from St. Joseph’s/Candler Mobile Mammography team will be performing free mammograms.
America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will be providing food to those in need as well.
The event starts at 7 a.m. but tickets will be handed out at 6:30 a.m. Children and adults welcome.
Make sure you get there early! The event is held at the Pooler location at 91 Brighton Woods Drive. The Strickland Funeral Home and Calvary Assembly of God are donating their parking lots for attendees.
Last year, Howard Family Dental Free Dental Day served over 150 people and completed an estimated $55,000 worth of services.
