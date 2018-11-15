Georgia House to vote on hurricane relief, jet fuel tax

November 15, 2018 at 5:48 AM EST - Updated November 15 at 6:17 AM

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawmakers in the Georgia House are preparing to vote on $470 million in hurricane relief proposals in addition to reconsidering a controversial tax break for airlines.

The House votes were scheduled Thursday on the third day of a special legislative session called by Gov. Nathan Deal.

The governor wants $270 million for emergency aid and debris cleanup in communities of southern Georgia devastated by Hurricane Michael. He's also calling for $200 million in tax incentives to encourage owners of timberland in the storm's path to replant their ruined acreage.

The House will also reconsider a $40 million tax break on jet fuel. The Senate killed the perk earlier this year to punish Delta Air Lines for ending fare discounts to members of the National Rifle Association.