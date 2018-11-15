Gloomy but drier afternoon

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Still cloudy and cool heading into the early afternoon with temperatures still in the upper 40s for most of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Highs will struggle to make it to the mid 50s with a northwesterly breeze making it feel like the 40s all day. The skies will clear this evening as cooler and drier air moves in. If you have evening plans, you’ll need a jacket to keep warm with temperatures falling back to the 40s shortly after sunset.