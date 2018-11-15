Gloomy but drier afternoon

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Still cloudy and cool heading into the early afternoon with temperatures still in the upper 40s for most of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Highs will struggle to make it to the mid 50s with a northwesterly breeze making it feel like the 40s all day. The skies will clear this evening as cooler and drier air moves in. If you have evening plans, you’ll need a jacket to keep warm with temperatures falling back to the 40s shortly after sunset.
The coolest morning out of the next week arrives Friday morning with lows in the mid 30s inland to upper 30s along the coast. Frosty conditions are likely west of I-95, if you have sensitive plants, don’t forget to cover them or bring them inside! Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny and dry with highs near 60 degrees.
This weekend looks gorgeous with lows near 40 on Saturday morning, upper 40s Sunday morning and highs in the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.
Our dry weather pattern continues into the upcoming work week with highs in the upper 60s.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
