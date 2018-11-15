Good News: WTOC’s Day of Giving

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - From before dawn until after dark, cans, boxes, and packages kept coming - a continuous stream of generosity - as Savannah once again gave on WTOC’s Day of Giving so that less fortunate families can also have a Happy Thanksgiving.
“We need to feed the hungry. We have good meals every day, and we should be thankful for that and think of others,” said Margaret Oiler, who donated.
Shoppers put those thoughts into action Thursday at the Mall Boulevard Kroger, dropping off non-perishable food that will be donated to America’s Second Harvest Food Bank, and ultimately make its way out to where it is most needed.
“It really warms your heart to know they care and there is a need in the community and they step up for the community,” said Mary Jane Crouch, America’s Second Harvest, Executive Director. “A lot of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, and when that one paycheck doesn’t come in, there’s nothing there."
There was an abundance of food at Kroger - likely topping the six tons of food WTOC collected last year. People gave simply because they could.
“It’s a good thing to help out people. There’s always someone in need,” said William Clay, who donated.
“It’s a blessing. It really is. It’s joyous,” said Laverne Jenkins, who also donated.
Giving was so important to Laverne Jenkins that she rode her bike to Kroger so that she could add some items for Second Harvest to her shopping list.
“I’ve been there and I know what it’s like not to have, and God bless those who do, and if we can do for others, please do. Please,” she said.
While the food donated Thursday will hit Second Harvest’s shelves as soon as Friday, it will help sustain the food bank well into one of its busiest times of year.
“We want to make sure everyone has the ability to put that special meal on the table. We give out a lot of food between Thanksgiving and Christmas, but people still have to eat all year long. This should get us through January or February and make sure we get through those winter months when people need access to food."
Ken Nugent Attorneys at Law were once again our partners on the food drive. The firm made a cash donation of $1,000 - enough for Second Harvest to provide 5,000 meals.
