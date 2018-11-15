Homeless man, believed victim in GoFundMe scam, arrested

PHILADELPHIA (RNN) - Johnny Bobbitt Jr. became the "homeless good Samaritan" in a tale shared nationwide. He then became the victim of a greedy couple who started a fundraiser for him. Now, he could face charges that it was all a lie.
Police arrested Bobbitt on Wednesday, at the request of the Burlington County, NJ, Prosecutor's Office, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The prosecutor's office has scheduled a news conference at 2 p.m. ET to discuss the investigation into the $400,000 GoFundMe campaign.
NBC10 in Philadelphia reported Bobbitt, Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico would all face charges related to a conspiracy. A filed complaint stated the three had made the story up, NBC10 said.
The couple who started the fundraiser in November 2017, McClure and D'Amico, also turned themselves in Wednesday.
In the GoFundMe description, McClure told a story about how she ran out of gas one night, and Bobbitt used his last $20 to bring her gas while she stayed in her car.
The story resonated with people across the country and led to appearances by the couple and their new friend on national TV. Bobbitt had once served in the military, been engaged, and was training to be a paramedic when an opiate addiction brought his life spiraling downward, but the reward for his kind deed had given him a second chance.
In August, the story began to go bad. It was reported that Bobbitt had become homeless again and didn't have access to the $400,000. He said the couple started using the money to buy themselves a BMW, vacations and other items.
They said they feared Bobbitt, back on drugs, would burn through the money. He sued the couple for the reminder of the money, but their attorney said in court that the money was gone.
GoFundMe had promised to repay Bobbitt, and the criminal investigation into the couple's actions began.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.