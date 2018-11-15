Savannah City Council discusses cuts coming to Savannah Fire Department

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah City Council got a start on their 2019 budget Thursday - and the much-opposed fire fee was not on the agenda.
Public safety took the majority of funding, followed by good government, infrastructure, neighborhood revitalization, and economic strength. While these are their priorities, most of Thursday’s discussion focused on cuts to the Savannah Fire Department.
It’s hard to compare this year’s budget to last year’s, and that’s because there have been so many changes in the last 10 months alone - fire fee, increased mileage rate, and then the repealing of the fire fee.
“Essentially, the 2019 proposed budget has no significant “wa-hoo’s” associated with it. We’re trying to make sure moving forward and focus on operational performance," said chief budget officer, Melissa Carter.
The drama of the highly-opposed fire fee was no where in sight, unlike last year’s budget workshop. Officials say it was not even on the table when making the 2019 proposed budget.
“Right now, I don’t see anyone looking for that or wanting that at this time based on the public’s opinion on it, no need to stir a hornet’s nest," said Mayor Eddie DeLoach, City of Savannah.
However, cuts are coming to the Savannah Fire Department. On top of the 18 positions that are being trimmed from the department this year, another 15 positions will be reconfigured along with nearly $650,000 less in their operating budget. The chief budget officer tells us it has nothing to do with not implementing the fire fee.
“It comes back to this. You, as the elected officials have to decide what level of service you want in this community. For me, I want the best," said Chief Charles Middleton, Savannah Fire Department.
Despite the fire department cuts, there is still a priority for public safety. The police department is gaining new vehicles, new helmets, and 50 new patrol rifles. The city is waiting to hear back from a UGA study on the fire department in January regarding staffing and cutbacks.
Friday, they’ll meet again to hash out more details regarding the FY19 proposed budget. City officials anticipate to adopt the final version of this budget in a little over three weeks.
