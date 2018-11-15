Savannah Fire investigating after building catches fire at corner of E. Wayne, Lincoln St.

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Fire is investigating after a multi-story building caught fire at the corner of E. Wayne and Lincoln streets, Wednesday night.
Flames and smoke were visible when crews got to the scene. Firefighters were seen coming in and out of a third floor door. The blaze forced portions of the road to be shut down just east of Calhoun Square.
It is unclear what caused the fire, as details are still limited at this time.
