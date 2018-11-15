Telfair Museums’ Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters: Telling the Untold Story

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A new era begins for the Telfair Museums Owens-Thomas House, and the entire community is invited to the unveiling this weekend.
The Telfair Museums presents the conclusion of the next major phase of work for its Slavery and Freedom in Savannah project, which transforms the Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters’ working cellar, carriage house, and slave quarters with new exhibits and narratives.
After years of extensive research and conservation efforts, the Owens-Thomas House will now focus on the experience of all the people who lived in the home. This includes the owners and enslaved people in the early 1800s. Museum staff will share the stories of the lives of many enslaved men, women and children for a new, more complete historical narrative.
Curator Shannon Browning-Mullis explained why the experiences of enslaved men, women, and children are essential to fully understanding the workings of a site like the Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters.
“People always say why are we doing this now. I think why did we wait until now. At this house, at any given time, from 1819 through the Civil War, at least half the people who lived on this property were enslaved. If we’re only telling the story of the wealthy white owners of the house, we’re not telling the history we’re only telling the story we want to tell," Browning-Mullis said.
The Telfair invites the local community to participate in the unveiling of the new exhibits with the Owens-Thomas House and Slave Quarters Free Community Day on Saturday, Nov. 17th, from 1-4 p.m.
Enjoy an afternoon filled with local entertainment, including “Saltwata Players” with a performance of freedom songs and storytelling by J’miah Nabawi. A sampling of local cuisine and a display of regional crafts and trades will also be onsite. Light refreshments and beverages will be served throughout the event.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.