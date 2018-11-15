Third person arrested for juror intimidation during Foley, Pasture murder trial

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third person charged with making threats against a juror involved in the Rebecca Foley and James Pasture murder trial.
Authorities have charged 47-year-old Yusef Omar Sanders with violation of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
Deputies arrested Sanders on Thursday, Nov. 15 while executing a warrant.
Additional charges were also filed against Ann Marie Carpenter, age 48, and Rodderick Demoine Parrish, age 43, previously arrested and detained for making threats against a juror involved in the same case.
Those new charges include Intimidation of a Juror and Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
Carpenter, Parrish and Sanders are being held in the Chatham County Detention Center.
