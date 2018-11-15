Third person arrested for juror intimidation during Foley, Pasture murder trial

Yusef Omar Sanders (Source: Chatham County Jail)
November 15, 2018 at 10:49 AM EST - Updated November 15 at 10:58 AM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third person charged with making threats against a juror involved in the Rebecca Foley and James Pasture murder trial.

Authorities have charged 47-year-old Yusef Omar Sanders with violation of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Deputies arrested Sanders on Thursday, Nov. 15 while executing a warrant.

Rodderick Parrish (Source: Chatham County Jail)
Additional charges were also filed against Ann Marie Carpenter, age 48, and Rodderick Demoine Parrish, age 43, previously arrested and detained for making threats against a juror involved in the same case.

Those new charges include Intimidation of a Juror and Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Ann Marie Carpenter (Source: Chatham County Jail)
Carpenter, Parrish and Sanders are being held in the Chatham County Detention Center.

