Transit riders, drivers brace for influx of Amazon employees

"For the city and state to greenlight a helipad for the wealthiest man in the world and one of the richest corporations in the world is a slap in the face to all New Yorkers, but particularly the people in Queens who have to fight to get on the 7 train in the morning," said City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer, a Democrat who represents Long Island City. "And furthermore, if there were 25-to-30,000 Amazon employees in Long Island City, that fight to get onto the train is going to get a lot more intense."