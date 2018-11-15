Wells Fargo donates to Habitat for Humanity of the Coastal Empire

GARDEN CITY, GA (WTOC) - Wells Fargo partnered with Habitat for Humanity of the Coastal Empire to build more homes in the Garden City area. They donated $180,000 Thursday for those efforts.
Within the next year, three more Habitat homes will be built in Garden City because of this grant, but the entire grant will build at least seven homes in the area totaling about $1.
Habitat for Humanity says the need for affordable housing in the area is one of the main reasons they picked Garden City as an area to build. The money donated was from the Wells Fargo Housing Foundation. They’ve donated $22.7 million in support of affordable housing for low income households - and that includes seniors, veterans, and other families.
Habitat for Humanity has worked for over a year with Wells Fargo to build better housing in Garden City, and now, it’s happening.
“When we look at it, we’ve got a lot of economic growth is taking place, but Garden City is well-placed to provide people with the opportunity to own homes close to the downtown Savannah where there is a lot of employment opportunities. We know that people are just simply not in a position even though they’re waiting to be able to afford a decent place to rent or own," said Harold Tessendorf, Habitat for Humanity.
While Garden City is booming economically as a whole, they want to make sure they are focusing on smaller neighborhoods.
