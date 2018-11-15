17-year-old charged in caught-on-camera auto theft case

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department has made an arrest in an auto theft case.
Detectives have charged 17-year-old Amonte Jeff-Wood with theft by receiving motor vehicle. Jeff-Wood was charged in connection with a vehicle that was stolen from The Links at Georgetown on Sept. 19. The vehicle was later recovered, but detectives say someone left behind a camera in the backseat that contained photos of a man they say is Jeff-Wood driving the stolen vehicle.
Jeff-Wood was booked at the Chatham County Detention Center after his arrest Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.