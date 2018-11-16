10 arrested in 3-day sweep of Yamacraw Village

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Ten people are behind bars after a three-day sweep of Yamacraw Village conducted by Savannah Police’s Northwest Precinct officers.
Each morning during the sweeps, officials went through the area on foot, checking individuals loitering in and around vacant units.
Police say many of the arrests were the result of citizen tips and information provided by the Housing Authority of Savannah. The 10 arrested are as follows:
- Harley Browning, 22, criminal trespass, warrant from another jurisdiction
- Alexis Barr, 18, criminal trespass, warrant from another jurisdiction
- Anthony Gadson, 30, criminal trespass, probation warrant
- Rizule Williams, 24, criminal trespass
- Christopher Wilborn, 40, two counts of criminal trespass
- Vonnie Thomas, 46, criminal trespass
- Delracio Battle, 40, criminal trespass, theft of mislaid property, probation warrant
- Anthony Grant, 41, loitering and prowling, probation warrant
- John Carter, 33, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, probation warrant
- Hank Hyman, 48, criminal trespass
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.