BCSO investigating after handwritten threat found in bathroom at HHI IB Elementary School

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student at the Hilton Head Island International Baccalaureate Elementary School found a handwritten threat to school safety on a stall in the girls' bathroom Thursday.
Officials say the student reported the threat to school administrators who then contacted the sheriff’s office. Deputies met with school officials to investigate, saying the threat was very vague. The identity of the student who wrote it as well as whether it has any credibility remain under investigation.
Anyone knowing the identity of the student responsible for writing the threat is encouraged to report it to the sheriff’s office through the P3 Tips app, located on their school issued electronic device, computer, laptop, tablet, etc. The app allows students the ability to submit tips anonymously.
As a precautionary measure, there will be an increased sheriff’s office presence on Friday, Nov. 16, on the school’s campus as well as the campus of the Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts. Officials ask that you not be alarmed if you see more law enforcement officials than usual while the threat is being investigated.
