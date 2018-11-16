Brown’s 24 leads Eagles past Savannah State

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Alexis Brown got it all going in the second quarter, leading Georgia Southern to their first win of the season with an 82-71 victory over Savannah State.
The Madison, GA native scored 10 points in the second quarter to help Southern open a lead over the Tigers. The Eagles scored 28 points in the second to go to half with a 12-point advantage.
“I thought the second quarter was a great quarter of basketball. I thought we played hard,” Georgia Southern head coach Kip Drown told GSEagles.com. “That pressure really wore on them in the second quarter. We created 25 turnovers, that was probably the difference in the game.”
Myasia Jones led the way for Savannah State with 28 points and eight rebounds. SSU cut a 17-point third quarter deficit to just six, but couldn’t get any closer.
Georgia Southern improves to 1-3 while Savannah State falls to 2-1. Both teams are back in action early next week. The Eagles travel to Stony Brook on Tuesday while the Tigers host Jacksonville Monday afternoon.
