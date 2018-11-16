Chilly Friday afternoon!

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Some of us are still in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will only make it to the mid 50s this afternoon with a westerly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour.
If you have evening plans, make sure you dress warm! Temperatures will be in the upper 40s at kickoff for many of the area high school football games this evening with a westerly breeze around 5 miles per hours.
Saturday morning won’t be quite as cool, with morning lows in the upper 30s inland to lower 40s along the coast at sunrise. Sunshine will dominate the day with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 60s. Sunday starts out in the upper 40s with highs near 70 under partly sunny skies. There is only a slight chance for an isolated shower or two along the coast Sunday afternoon, otherwise this weekend will be dry.
Calm weather extends into this coming work week with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s. If you have travel plans for Thanksgiving, the weather will cooperate around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry!
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
