Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 11-16-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure dominates our weather through Saturday. A coastal trough sets up Sunday followed by a cold front Sunday night. high pressure returns for most of next week. Clear skies tonight with quickly cooling temps, lows 37-45. An inland FROST ADVISORY is in effect. Saturday will be sunny and warmer with highs 66-70. Saturday night will become partly cloudy and not as cool, lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance for a coastal shower, highs near 70. Monday starts with some clouds then clearing and mild, highs in the low 70s. Dry weather continues through Thanksgiving with seasonable temps.