First Alert Weather Day: Friday off to a cold start

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Dress warm before heading out the door! It’s a chilly start to our Friday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, feeling more like the low to mid 30s before sunrise.
Frost is likely west of I-95, but it won’t last long after sunrise.
Mostly sunny skies return today with temperatures near 50 at noon and highs in the mid to upper 50s.
If you have evening plans, make sure you dress warm! Temperatures will be in the upper 40s at kickoff for many of the area high school football games this evening with a westerly breeze around 5 miles per hours.
Saturday morning won’t be quite as cool, with morning lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s at sunrise. Sunshine will dominate the day with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 60s. Sunday starts out in the upper 40s with highs near 70 under partly sunny skies. There is only a slight chance for an isolated shower or two along the coast Sunday afternoon, otherwise this weekend will be dry.
Calm weather extends into this coming work week with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.
