Frosty start to Friday morning

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - First Alert Weather Day: Make sure the kids dress warm before heading out the door! It’s a chilly start to our Friday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, feeling more like the upper 20s to lower 30s before sunrise. Frost is likely west of I-95, but it won’t last long after sunrise. Mostly sunny skies return today with temperatures near 50 at noon and highs in the mid to upper 50s.