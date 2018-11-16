Judge: John Hinckley can move out of his mother’s house

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in Washington. A judge has ruled that the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan can move out of his mother’s house. U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman ordered Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, that Hinckley can live by himself or with others within 75 miles of Williamsburg, Va. Hinckley left a mental hospital to live with his mother in Williamsburg in 2016. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (Evan Vucci)