Man arrested on St. Helena Island for trafficking cocaine

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - A 29-year-old man is in custody after being arrested on a federal warrant.
As investigators were searching St. Helena Island for Erick Holmes, a deputy with a K9 unit saw him driving down Seaside Road. After being notified Holmes was wanted on a federal arrest warrant and that he had a suspended driver’s license, the deputy attempted to pull Holmes over. They say Holmes kept driving in an attempt to get away, then turned onto Coffin Point Road. He pulled into the driveway of a home on that road, then drove around to the back of the home where he stopped the vehicle and was quickly taken into custody.
The K9 unit conducted a sniff of the vehicle, finding that illegal drugs were inside. Deputies searched the vehicle and recovered trafficking weights of both powder and crack cocaine, a distribution weight of marijuana, and a handgun, which was determined to have been reported stolen.
Holmes has been charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and driving under suspension. He was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center. He has not yet been charged in connection with the stolen handgun.
