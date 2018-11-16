Man arrested on St. Helena Island for trafficking cocaine

As investigators were searching St. Helena Island for Erick Holmes, a deputy with a K9 unit saw him driving down Seaside Road. After being notified Holmes was wanted on a federal arrest warrant and that he had a suspended driver’s license, the deputy attempted to pull Holmes over. They say Holmes kept driving in an attempt to get away, then turned onto Coffin Point Road. He pulled into the driveway of a home on that road, then drove around to the back of the home where he stopped the vehicle and was quickly taken into custody.