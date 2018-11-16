Savannah Police investigate Ogeechee Rd crash that injured 2 people

Officials say Thursday around 6:30 p.m., a 19-year-old male was traveling north on Ogeechee Road in an Isuzu Rodeo when an unknown vehicle ran a stop sign at Liberty Parkway in front of his vehicle. To avoid hitting that vehicle, the teen swerved left into oncoming traffic and struck a southbound Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 44-year-old man from Jacksonville.