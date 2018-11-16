Savannah Weekend: Food truck rodeo, Telfair lunch and Savannah Philharmonic should be on your weekend agenda

"We've been working for many years to reintterpret the OT House to fully include the stories of all the men, women and children who were enslaved here into our narrative.This Saturday we will be unveiling all of those physical exhibits that help us tell those stories to the public. The real focus of Saturday is our local Savannah community for us to all come together to talk about the history of this city and these people. From 1 to 4 o clock, free and open to the public,” Curator Shannon Browning-Mullis said.