Savannah Weekend: Food truck rodeo, Telfair lunch and Savannah Philharmonic should be on your weekend agenda

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The last weekend before the craziness of the holidays begins, and there's so much going on!
Kick off your Saturday with the Downtown Chow Down Food Truck Rodeo at Emmet Park. The City of Savannah is putting on this event after a wildly successful food truck rodeo back in July. Expect everything from hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, sushi, wings and much more. The food truck rodeo is 11 am til 7 pm.
After you have lunch, head over to the Telfair Museums Owens Thomas House for a free community day.
"We've been working for many years to reintterpret the OT House to fully include the stories of all the men, women and children who were enslaved here into our narrative.This Saturday we will be unveiling all of those physical exhibits that help us tell those stories to the public. The real focus of Saturday is our local Savannah community for us to all come together to talk about the history of this city and these people. From 1 to 4 o clock, free and open to the public,” Curator Shannon Browning-Mullis said.
There are also two Savannah Philharmonic concerts this weekend! The first is Saturday night at the Lucas Theatre. Anthony Kearns returns to the Savannah stage by popular demand for an evening of rich and memorable melodies. On Sunday the Philharmonic and Greenbriar Children’s Center are teaming up for “Philharmonic in the Streetz.” This block party at Greenbriar is free and open to the public. Expect to hear everything from classical masterpieces, to blues, jazz and even, pop.
