Thanksgiving pre-dinner snacks with Libbie Summers

(makes 2 cups)
What you need:
- 2 cups pecan halves
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vegetable oil Heavy pinch of ground chipotle powder
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary
- 2 pinches of flake sea salt
- 1 tablespoons Penny Carnival Sprinkles (or any of your favorite sprinkles)
What to do:
- Preheat oven to 350ºF. Line a baking sheet with parchment or foil.
- Directly onto the prepared baking sheet, add the pecans, maple syrup and vegetable oil. Mix together coating all pecans.
- Divide the pecan halves into two on the tray (a left/sweet side and a right/vicious side)
- On the right side of the pecans, add the chipotle powder, and one pinch of sea salt. Mix and spread out.
- On the left side of the pecans, add the remaining salt.
- Bake for 10 minutes. Add the sprinkles to the left side (the sweet side) and pop back in the oven for 5 minutes.
- Allow to cool and mix together! Garnish with more sprinkles and fresh rosemary.
(makes 2 cups)
What you need:
- 2 large ears of corn, husks removed and fire roasted on smoking hot cast iron skillet
- 1 jalapeno, halved and seeded and fire roasted on a smoking hot cast iron pan
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 1/2 cup grated pepper jack cheese
- 1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese
- 1/4 teaspoon of ground chipotle pepper
- Flake sea salt to taste
- Flatbread, pita chips or vegetables for serving
What to do:
- Cut blackened corn kernels from cob and add to a large mixing bowl.
- Dice jalapeno and add to mixing bowl.
- Add remaining ingredients to mixing bowl and stir together. Add more salt as needed.
- Transfer to a serving dish and serve with flatbreads, pita chips or vegetables.
Note: Dip can also be served hot. Place ingredients in an ovenproof dish and bake at 350º F. for 20 minutes!
