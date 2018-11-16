Thanksgiving pre-dinner snacks with Libbie Summers

Thanksgiving Pre-Dinner Snacks
November 16, 2018 at 6:02 PM EST - Updated November 16 at 6:02 PM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Now that Thanksgiving is almost here, you’re going to want to whip up some delicious pre-dinner appetizers for the family and friends. With us today is Chef and food stylist, Libbie Summers to tell us more on how you can make the lite-bites before the big meal.

Sweet and Vicious Pecans

(makes 2 cups)

What you need:

  • 2 cups pecan halves
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons vegetable oil Heavy pinch of ground chipotle powder
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary
  • 2 pinches of flake sea salt
  • 1 tablespoons Penny Carnival Sprinkles (or any of your favorite sprinkles)

What to do:

  1.  Preheat oven to 350ºF. Line a baking sheet with parchment or foil. 
  2. Directly onto the prepared baking sheet, add the pecans, maple syrup and vegetable oil. Mix together coating all pecans. 
  3. Divide the pecan halves into two on the tray (a left/sweet side and a right/vicious side)
  4. On the right side of the pecans, add the chipotle powder, and one pinch of sea salt. Mix and spread out. 
  5. On the left side of the pecans, add the remaining salt. 
  6. Bake for 10 minutes. Add the sprinkles to the left side (the sweet side) and pop back in the oven for 5 minutes. 
  7. Allow to cool and mix together! Garnish with more sprinkles and fresh rosemary. 

Spicy Fire Roasted Corn Dip

(makes 2 cups)

What you need:

  • 2 large ears of corn, husks removed and fire roasted on smoking hot cast iron skillet
  • 1 jalapeno, halved and seeded and fire roasted on a smoking hot cast iron pan
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 1/2 cup grated pepper jack cheese
  • 1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon of ground chipotle pepper
  • Flake sea salt to taste
  • Flatbread, pita chips or vegetables for serving

What to do:

  1. Cut blackened corn kernels from cob and add to a large mixing bowl. 
  2. Dice jalapeno and add to mixing bowl. 
  3. Add remaining ingredients to mixing bowl and stir together. Add more salt as needed.
  4. Transfer to a serving dish and serve with flatbreads, pita chips or vegetables. 

Note: Dip can also be served hot. Place ingredients in an ovenproof dish and bake at 350º F. for 20 minutes!

