Celebrities judge annual gingerbread reception at the Westin

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A yearly holiday tradition was judged on Saturday by a few celebrities.
The 18th annual Gingerbread Judging Reception was held at the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa.
Food Network star Chef Ron Ben-Israel, Wayne Steinkopf and Dianna Tornow were the celebrity judges.
“We have cash prizes for the winners," said one of the judges. "Because we know how time, effort and talent that goes into creating these masterpieces. And sometimes blood, sweat and tears.”
Saturday’s ceremony was open to the public but you can see the entire village starting next Saturday!
