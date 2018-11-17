Ga. Secretary of State asks counties to confirm and document absentee ballots

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Georgia Secretary of State Robyn Crittenden has asked all counties to confirm and document that they have not rejected absentee ballots solely due to an error involving birthdays.
If they had made the error they have to count those ballots and re-certify their election results.
She received received documentation from all counties yesterday. Ultimately, 142 of 159 counties confirmed that they had no changes to their previously certified election results.
The remaining 17 counties added a total of 93 ballots that they needed to count.
27 counties were required to do a good faith review using all available information if they had over 100 provisional ballots.
11 counties, including Chatham, added an additional 67 votes.
