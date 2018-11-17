Hands Across the Border event promotes highway safety awareness

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The South Carolina Department of Safety teamed up with other law enforcement agencies in neighboring states for Hands Across the Border.
The annual event aims to create highway safety awareness. Friday night, Georgia State Patrol, Chatham County Police, Hardeeville Police, and others conducted a safety checkpoint along the Georgia/South Carolina border. At least 30 patrol cars were stationed just over the Talmadge Bridge for the joint effort.
“Lots of blue lights, lots of different colored uniforms, but we have that same goal in mind no matter what color our uniform is, and that’s protecting the folks that travel on our roadways," said Lance Corporal Matt Southern, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Officers say they couldn’t have picked a better time to conduct the event with Thanksgiving right around the corner.
