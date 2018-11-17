3 motorcyclists hurt in wreck on I-95 South

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - A Saturday wreck on Interstate 95 sent three motorcyclists to the hospital.
The crash happened just south of Exit 94, and Chatham County Police officers on scene said the three riders had non-life-threatening injuries.
They were riding in the Nine Line Apparel Poker Run, which started at Savannah Harley-Davidson near Exit 94. Poker run organizers said the motorcyclists didn’t have a police escort. Officers at the crash site estimated there were about 100 riders on I-95 when the wreck happened.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.