Nine Line hosts motorcycle ride benefitting local homeless veterans

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Hundreds of motorcyclists hit the road on Saturday morning to benefit local veterans.
Veteran-owned Nine Line Apparel hosted its first poker run. Bikers picked up their first cards at Savannah-Harley Davidson, stopped a shooting range and ended back at the Nine Line store.
All of the proceeds benefit the Nine Line Foundation, helping house homeless veterans.
“We have veterans that are homeless, have no food to eat, living in the cold.," said Sam Preiss, a Navy veteran. "Someone’s got to take care of them, so that’s where we step in.”
Preiss says he’s not surprised there was such a huge turn out, but Nine Line employees say this inagural event was bigger than they expected.
A bigger event means more money to build tiny homes for homeless veterans in Savannah.
Every Saturday, volunteers help the Nine Line team with construction. So far, they’ve built about 26 of the small houses behind the store on Fort Argyle Road.
They have a kitchen, bathroom and living room, and they’re air conditioned, but employees say Nine Line hopes to give them more than just a roof over their heads.
“We will get them off the streets, and then we will teach them a trade," said Tricia Murphy with Nine Line. "They’ll be able to be employed and be self-sufficient. That’s our goal.”
She says more tiny homes are likely on the way to fill a growing need, and money donated is never used for administrative costs.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.