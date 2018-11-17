Perfect fall evening!

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Mostly clear this evening with temperatures near 60 degrees at sunset. Clouds will increase late tonight into the overnight hours with temperatures falling to the mid 40s inland but staying closer to 50 degrees along the coast.
A few isolated showers are possible along the coast and I-95 Sunday morning, but inland communities will remain most dry. We’ll warm to the mid to upper 60s by noon with highs in the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers are possible from the afternoon into the evening, but most areas will miss out on the rain.
We’ll kick off the work week with a mild morning with temperatures in the mid 50s. An isolated shower or two will be possible along the coast during the morning commute, but again, most of us will remain dry. Highs top out near 70s on Monday and Tuesday, with great travel weather leading up into Thanksgiving.
Dry weather settles in Tuesday through Thanksgiving Day with highs in the lower 60s Thanksgiving afternoon. Rain chances increase late Friday into Saturday with showers moving in.
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
