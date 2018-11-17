State football playoff games set for 11/23

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Eight teams from the Coastal Empire and Low Country remain in the state title hunt. Those teams will try to take another step in their playoff runs this Friday.
Here are the games for area teams:
GHSA:
Class AAA:
Cedar Grove at Benedictine
Monroe Area at Pierce County
Jenkins at Calhoun
Class A-Private:
Fellowship Christian at Savannah Christian
Calvary Day at Athens Academy
SCHSL:
Class 3A:
May River at Dillon
Wade Hampton at Hanahan
GISA:
Class AA:
Memorial Day at Gatewood
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.