State football playoff games set for 11/23

GHSA, SCHSL teams play quarterfinals; GISA teams have semifinals

By Jake Wallace | November 17, 2018 at 4:21 PM EST - Updated November 17 at 4:21 PM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Eight teams from the Coastal Empire and Low Country remain in the state title hunt. Those teams will try to take another step in their playoff runs this Friday.

Here are the games for area teams:

GHSA:

Class AAA:

Cedar Grove at Benedictine

Monroe Area at Pierce County

Jenkins at Calhoun

Class A-Private:

Fellowship Christian at Savannah Christian

Calvary Day at Athens Academy

SCHSL:

Class 3A:

May River at Dillon

Wade Hampton at Hanahan

GISA:

Class AA:

Memorial Day at Gatewood

