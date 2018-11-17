Suspect caught, victim identified in Vidalia fatal shooting, armed robbery

VIDALIA, GA (WTOC) - After a nearly 24 hour search, the Toombs County Sheriff’s Department arrested a suspect in Friday’s fatal shooting and armed robbery at a Vidalia clothing store.
The Vidalia Police Department said 29-year-old Tyrone Burns walked into the R.J. Pope Traditional Menswear store around 1 p.m. Friday and shot and killed 31-year-old Brooke Joiner.
The Vidalia Police Department, the Toombs County Sherriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Georgia State Patrol started searching for Burns, and the sheriff’s department arrested him Saturday morning around 11:20.
He’s charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, felony murder and malice murder, and he is in the Toombs County Detention Center.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.