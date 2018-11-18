4 of 5 defendants found guilty in Foley/Pastures murder trial

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Four of the five defendants in the Rebecca Foley and James Pastures double murder trial have been found guilty.
Roderick Parrish, Jr. and Jordan Campbell were both found guilty of felony murder of Rebecca Foley. Henry Speaks and Shacqueal Sanders were found guilty of malice murder of James Pastures.
The fifth defendant, Kevin Smith, was found guilty on two counts: possession of a firearm by first offender probationer, and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
Prosecutors insisted throughout the trial that the five defendants in this case were involved in the East Side Gangster Bloods gang, and it was that involvement and activity that led to the murders.
The second attempt at this trial started at the beginning of this month, and wrapped up after three weeks in the courtroom.
The first attempt ended in a mistrial, after alleged juror intimidation ultimately led to the disqualification of too many jurors to proceed.
Shortly after a new jury was seated, Savannah Police announced the arrest of Roderick Parrish, Sr. and Ann Parrish for allegedly threatening a juror on the prior panel.
Police say both are parents of defendants Roderick Parrish, Jr. and Jordan Campbell,
Just three days ago, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office revealed the father of another defendant, Shacqueal Sanders, was charged with violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
All five defendants in this trial pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.
