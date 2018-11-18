Deliberation continues into Sunday in murder trial for five alleged gang members

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A jury decides to deliberate yet another day in a Savannah murder trial. revolving around the shooting deaths of Rebecca Foley and James Pastures.
Prosecutors insist the five defendants in this case were involved in the East Side Gangster Bloods gang, and it was that involvement and activity that led to the murders.
The second attempt at this trial started at the beginning of this month, and this is now the third week in the courtroom.
The first attempt ended in a mistrial, after alleged juror intimidation ultimately led to the disqualification of too many jurors to proceed.
Shortly after a new jury was seated, Savannah Police announced the arrest of Roderick Parrish, Sr. and Ann Parrish for allegedly threatening a juror on the prior panel.
Police say both are parents of defendants Roderick Parrish, Jr. and Jordan Campbell, two of the three men charged with the 2013 shooting death of Rebecca Foley. Kevin Smith is the third man charged with Foley’s murder.
Just two days ago, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office revealed the father of another defendant, Shacqueal Sanders, was charged with violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
Yusef Sanders is currently being held in the Chatham County Detention Center.
Shacqueal Sanders and Henry Speaks are charged with the 2015 murder of James Pastures.
All five defendants in this trial have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.
During Saturday’s deliberation, the jury submitted a few questions regarding charges, but ultimately announced they would finish for the night at seven and resume Sunday at noon.
