Light showers along the coast

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - It has been a dreary Sunday along the coast with light showers moving north into the Lowcountry. Temperatures topped out in the mid 60s along the coast due to the cloud cover, but most inland communities made it to the lower 70s this afternoon. Light showers will linger this evening, making in the Lowcountry with temperatures falling into the upper 50s for the second half of the evening.