Light showers along the coast

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - It has been a dreary Sunday along the coast with light showers moving north into the Lowcountry. Temperatures topped out in the mid 60s along the coast due to the cloud cover, but most inland communities made it to the lower 70s this afternoon. Light showers will linger this evening, making in the Lowcountry with temperatures falling into the upper 50s for the second half of the evening.
Rain clears out overnight with lows near 50 degrees inland and in the mid 50s along the coast Monday morning. This begins a dry stretch of weather across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Highs top out near 70 degrees under party cloudy skies Monday afternoon along with a light northwesterly breeze.
If you are traveling on Tuesday or Wednesday, the weather is cooperating for our area!
Tuesday will be similar to Monday with lows in the low to mid 50s and highs near 70 under mostly cloudy skies. Cooler air moves in for Wednesday with morning lows in the mid 40s and highs in the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine.
Thanksgiving Day starts off with mid 40s with temperatures only making it to the lower 60s during the afternoon. Perfect weather for an outdoor football game!
Widespread rain chances return late Friday into Saturday, which could make for a slower drive if you are heading back into town after Thanksgiving.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.