Reddick hosts 6th annual Home Run Derby

SPRINGFIELD, GA (WTOC) - There was plenty of power being showed off at Josh Reddick Stadium this afternoon for the 6th Annual Josh Reddick Foundation’s Home Run Derby.
The Houston Astro and former South Effingham Mustang was on hand. It’s the first official event he’s been able to attend at the stadium bearing his name.
This was the first Home Run Derby at Reddick Stadium... The Houston Astro was also honored as an inductee in to the Effingham County Sports Hall of Fame.
Reddick says of all the events he and his foundation put on in southeast Georgia, this is the one that he looks forward to the most.
“It’s the biggest one that hits home I think because it is here in the home town and it is baseball. Compared to the concerts and the races and the golf tournaments, this is the one that hits home the most," says Reddick. "It’s our best event, our biggest event where we get the best crowd and most enthusiasm out of.”
