Savannah Philharmonic brings classical music to local neighborhoods

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The Savannah Philharmonic hit the streets on Sunday to bring classical music to everyone outside of their usual theater atmosphere.
They gathered at the Greenbriar Children’s Center to celebrate three successful years of hitting the streets.
The Philharmonic aims to unite Savannah’s diverse cultures.
“We developed Philharmonic in the Streetz so that we could bring music, live classical music, to the folks in Savannah," said Terri O’Neill, executive director of the Savannah Philharmonic. "Not everyone has the opportunity to come to the thearter and not everyone knows to come to the theater. So it’s part of our mission.”
The philharmonic hosts the event in a different neighborhood each time, focusing on areas that may not otherwise be able to enjoy a orchestral concert.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.