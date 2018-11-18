Savannah Police car damaged in crash

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A Sunday morning crash involving a Savannah Police car shut down a section of Interstate 16.
Officers closed I-16 East at Dean Forest Road while the police car was loaded onto a tow truck and hauled away. The back of the car looked damaged.
An officer at the scene said everyone involved was OK, but didn’t give any other information.
WTOC has reached out to the Savannah Police Department to find out what happened, but hasn’t heard back.
