Tigers end 2018, Division I era with loss at SCSU

ORANGEBURG, SC (WTOC) - Savannah State looked for a while like their final football game at the Division I level would be a memorable one.
The Tigers led South Carolina State 17-7 at halftime thanks to a pair of D’Vonn Gibbons touchdown runs.
But SCSU rallied back and took the lead when Duane Nichols ripped the ball from Gibbons and returned it to the end zone with 8:42 left to play. The Bulldogs held the Tigers off the scoreboard in the 2nd half, completing the comeback for a 21-17 win.
Savannah State finishes the 2018 season at 2-8. The Tigers went 1-6 in their final season of MEAC play.
