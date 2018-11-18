Tigers end 2018, Division I era with loss at SCSU

SSU finishes season at 2-8, 1-6 in MEAC play

Savannah State fell to South Carolina State 21-17 Saturday in Orangeburg. (Wallace, Jake)
By Jake Wallace | November 18, 2018 at 12:13 AM EST - Updated November 18 at 12:13 AM

ORANGEBURG, SC (WTOC) - Savannah State looked for a while like their final football game at the Division I level would be a memorable one.

The Tigers led South Carolina State 17-7 at halftime thanks to a pair of D’Vonn Gibbons touchdown runs.

But SCSU rallied back and took the lead when Duane Nichols ripped the ball from Gibbons and returned it to the end zone with 8:42 left to play. The Bulldogs held the Tigers off the scoreboard in the 2nd half, completing the comeback for a 21-17 win.

Savannah State finishes the 2018 season at 2-8. The Tigers went 1-6 in their final season of MEAC play.

