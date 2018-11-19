Colorado man who killed wife and daughters is being sentenced Monday

(CNN) - Family members of a murdered woman and her children are giving victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing for a Colorado man.
Chris Watts, 33, plead guilty first-degree murder and other charges – nine total - to avoid the death penalty but could spend the rest of his life in prison.
He pleaded guilty this month to murdering his wife, 34-year-old Shanann Watts and their daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste.
Shannan Watt’s mother, father and brother made statements in court on Monday. Chris Watts listened with his head down.
The girls and their mother went missing in mid-August.
At first, Chris Watts played the part of concerned husband and father, and pleaded on television for the safe return of his family.
Days later, authorities discovered the bodies of his wife and children.
According to police, Watts then changed his story, saying he strangled his wife in a fit of rage after watching her choke Celeste.
It's not clear exactly why Watts killed his family.
The prosecutor in the case says authorities have a partial motive and will offer more detail after sentencing.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.