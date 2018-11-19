Consider This: United Way exceeds fundraising goal

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - For the past three months, it's been my pleasure as well as my honor to serve as the 2018 Campaign Chair for the United Way.
It was an even greater pleasure last week when we celebrated victory for the campaign as we exceeded our goal of $8.1 million by more than $150,000 - and we’re still counting.
At the beginning of the campaign, we asked people, in the spirit of “All for One and One For All,” to please give of themselves, advocate for those in need, and volunteer to make a difference in the lives of others.
What a difference this community has made. Thanks to the generous donations of more than 20,000 people and 650 companies, the United Way of the Coastal Empire can now fund nearly 100 programs at 50 non-profit agencies in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty counties.
Consider This: The mission of the United Way to change lives is not just a three-month campaign, it’s a year-round effort. While the campaign may be over, the need isn’t, so, while we celebrated last week, this week I ask you to continue to give United, either by donating money at UWCE.org, or by donating your time and volunteering.
By Living United, you too can change lives for the better, and that is something we can all be thankful for this week.
