1 dead after wreck in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT CO, SC (WTOC) -One person is dead after a Saturday night wreck in Beaufort County.
Lance Corporal Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that the driver of a 2004 Dodge Grand Caravan traveling southbound along Bay Pines Road died after failing to yield the right of way. The driver of a 2003 Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound when it struck the Dodge Caravan.
The driver of the F-150 sustained minor injuries. Both drivers were taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. The driver of the Dodge Caravan was later transported to UMSC for further treatment, but succumbed to injuries on Sunday.
Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.
The wreck remains under investigation.
