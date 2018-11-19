Downtown street closures in effect this week for last days of Disney filming

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Disney is almost finished with its location filming in downtown Savannah.
Over the last several months, production crews have been filming scenes for Disney’s newest film “Goodbye Stranger,” also known as “Lady and the Tramp.”
According to an update from the production crew, filming could wrap up before Thanksgiving but there are still some street closures scheduled for this week.
Crews started filming scenes for the Lady and the Tramp revamp back in September. Since then, they’ve taken parts of downtown Savannah and transformed them to look like the early 1900s. Concrete roads were transformed to look like the old dirt roads of the early 20th century. Now, production crews are adding snow to surfaces around Lafayette Square for a snow scene.
The following roads will be closed this week to accommodate movie filming:
- Sunday, Nov. 18 - Abercorn Street from Charlton to Liberty streets and all streets surrounding Lafayette Square will be closed from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 19 - Abercorn Street from Charlton to Liberty streets, Harris Street from Drayton to Lincoln streets and all streets surrounding Lafayette Square will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 20 - Abercorn Street from Charlton to Harris streets and all streets surrounding Lafayette Square will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Filming could wrap up as early as Tuesday.
