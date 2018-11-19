Dry weather leading into Thanksgiving!

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Mild weather continues into the evening with temperatures in the 60s at sunset and upper 50s for the second half of the evening. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected overnight with morning lows in the low to mid 50s. Rain is not in the forecast, but patchy fog is possible. Thankfully it won’t be as widespread as Monday morning.
Mostly cloudy skies stick around for Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s at lunchtime. Clouds clear during the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. Tuesday evening will be mostly clear and comfortable.
If you are heading out of town on Wednesday morning, pack a light jacket! Temperatures will be in the mid 40s at sunrise with plenty of sunshine. Dry weather continues into the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.
Thanksgiving Day will be gorgeous, starting out with temperatures in the mid 40s. There will be more clouds compared to Wednesday, but rain is not in the forecast. Highs only reach the lower 60s, making for perfect weather for an outdoor family football game!
Rain is possible on Black Friday, especially along the coast during the morning. Saturday also looks wet with highs returning to the lower 70s.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.