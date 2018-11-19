Eagles rout Chanticleers, end two-game losing streak

CONWAY, SC (WTOC) - After dropping two straight games to end their Sun Belt Conference championship hopes, Georgia Southern took out their frustration on Coastal Carolina Saturday.
The Eagles rushed for 409 total yards and five touchdowns in a 41-17 blowout win over the Chanticleers.
“We just kind of started getting back to us," says senior running back Wesley Fields, who paced the Eagle attack with 148 rushing yards and two TDs. "We were just trying to have fun again and working with the process.”
“We made sure that we played with an intensity and an edge and tried to get our swag back," head coach Chad Lunsford says. "They did a really great job of not hanging their heads and coming out and working every day. I think that process showed today and we were able to get the result that we wanted.”
The game was tied at 10 midway through the second quarter before the Eagles ran off 31 unanswered points to pull away. Fields scored a pair of short touchdowns in the third before Logan Wright capped off the quarter with a rumbling 59 yard touchdown run.
“When the offense is moving, when the offense is doing great, when they carry us, we carry them back," says sophomore linebacker Chris Harris, Jr. "It’s really just a team effort.”
While the offense was rolling, the defense was rocking. After the Chanticleers tallied a field goal late in the first quarter, Coastal’s next nine drives ended in a fumble and eight punts. Southern held the boys in teal to 189 total yards and just 74 yards on the ground.
The Eagles improve to 8-3 overall and 5-2 in Sun Belt Conference play. Southern closes out the regular season at arch rival Georgia State next week. It’ll be a 2:00 kickoff in Atlanta.
