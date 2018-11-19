Effingham County Sheriff’s Office gives turkeys, not tickets

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Instead of handing out tickets, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office handed out Thanksgiving dinners to give back to reciprocate their thanks to their community. Deputy Mike Kendricks said it was more like surprising people with dinner on the house.
The officers conducted traffic stops to surprise people as well as knocked on doors.
“We’ve had them dumbfounded and baffled from start to finish. We’ve had em cry tears of joy,” Kendricks said.
Everyone who received dinners were surprised and said they were blessed that these deputies thought enough of them to give back in their time of need.
ECSO says it is their favorite way to community police.
“A lot of folks fall on hard times. A lot of folks just come across some unfortunate circumstances, and it makes something as simple and common as having a nice family dinner a very daunting task as far as financially,” Kendricks said.
