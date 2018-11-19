Foggy Monday morning commute!

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Patchy dense fog has already developed this evening and will continue to expand across the area overnight into Our Monday morning. Temperatures will fall near 50 degrees inland and in the mid 50s along the coast Monday morning, but the areas of dense fog could slow down your commute.
Monday begins a dry few stretch of days across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Highs top out near 70 degrees under party cloudy skies.
If you are traveling on Tuesday or Wednesday, the weather is cooperating for our area!
Tuesday will be similar to Monday with lows in the low to mid 50s and highs near 70 under mostly cloudy skies. Cooler air moves in for Wednesday with morning lows in the mid 40s and highs in the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine.
Thanksgiving Day starts off with mid 40s with temperatures only making it to the lower 60s during the afternoon. Perfect weather for an outdoor football game!
Widespread rain chances return late Friday into Saturday.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
