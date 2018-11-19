Harlem Globetrotters to perform in Savannah

November 19, 2018 at 11:53 AM EST - Updated November 19 at 11:53 AM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Harlem Globetrotters will perform in Savannah on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. in the Savannah Civic Center.

The stop is part of the Globetrotters' tour across the United States. They will make 250 stops across the country.

The team is composed of “the most elite dunkers on the planet” and Guinness World Record holders.

People can purchase tickets from the show’s official website, etix, the Savannah Civic Center box office or by phone at 800-35107469.

