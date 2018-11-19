Monday: Dense Morning Fog; Some Afternoon Sun

Areas of fog, and low visibility, are expected through the Monday morning commute.
Visibility of less than one-quarter of a mile has been reported in several areas this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. south of the Altamaha River and 10 a.m. further north. Add extra time into your morning commute and leave extra space between your vehicle and in the vehicle in front of you.
Fog is forecast to lift by mid-morning, with some sunshine late in the morning into the afternoon.
High temperatures peak in the low to mid-70s, generally, along and south of the I-16 corridor. Dress for upper 60s, to near 70°, further north. Cooler temps are forecast until the fog lifts and peeks of sun appear.
It may be cool through lunch, followed by a quicker warm-up through the afternoon.
A similar, albeit less foggy, forecast is in-place Tuesday ahead of our next cold front that sweeps through later Tuesday. Chilly, clearer, weather is expected Wednesday and Thanksgiving ahead of a chance of rain Black Friday.
Have a great day,
Cutter