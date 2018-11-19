Monday is the last day for in-person absentee voting in Hilton Head mayoral runoff

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) - A few more races still need to be decided in the 2018 elections - one of them being the mayoral race for Hilton Head Island.
The two candidates running against each other are John McCann and Kim Likins.
Citizens can still vote absentee in the runoff for Hilton Head’s mayor on Monday, Nov. 19 in case they’re not able to make it to the polls on Tuesday. Just head to the election offices in Beaufort or Bluffton Monday anytime between now and 5 p.m.
The election is Tuesday, Nov. 20, and citizens will vote at the same location they did for the General Election.
For more information on polling locations and all things election, click here.
